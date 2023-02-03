Double Homicide sparks conversation on rising domestic violence cases

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay.

48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.

There, police found evidence of the suspicious death of Cegelski and 53-year-old Paula O’Connor of Bellevue. Sotka is currently held at a detention center in Arkansas, and is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

Domestic violence crimes have been on the rise in our area, especially over the past three years, according to local shelters.

Golden House, a domestic abuse program and shelter, says the severity of the crimes is also increasing. Victims are experiencing multiple forms of abuse at the same time and more frequently. This could be physical, financial, sexual or emotional abuse. Golden House wants to remind people there are plenty of resources to turn to for help.

“We have individual crisis counseling,” says Marissa Heim, Grant and Outreach Manager at Golden House. “So, that person answering the phone, taking that walk in client, meeting someone if they make an appointment. Determining what they need and making sure they feel safe.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can reach golden house’s support hot-line at 920-212-SAFE.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.