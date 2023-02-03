Culver’s announces big donation after Giannis 50 cheeseburger shoutout

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots past Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is celebrating his dominating performance Thursday by getting some cheeseburgers from Wisconsin’s very own Culver’s.

Giannis put up 54 points and 18 rebounds in the Bucks’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Clippers. The final was 106-105.

Giannis spoke to reporters after the game about the satisfaction of scoring more than 50 points and following that up with some fast food.

“Last time I went to Chick-fil-A and I got the nuggets. But now, tomorrow, I think I’m gonna go to Culver’s. Get 50 cheeseburgers and I’m going to try to eat as many as I can,” Giannis said. “The rest have my son eat them or give them to my dog. You know why I go to Culver’s? Because Chick-fil-A did not give me no free meals. I know Culver’s will give me free meals. I trust Culver’s.”

Culver’s is known for its butter burgers, cheese curds, and frozen custard.

In response, the fast food chain announced a donation of 54,000 diapers to the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. Giannis is a proud supporter of the organization.

