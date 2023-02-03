FROM A ARCTIC BLAST TO A NEAR-SPRING WEEK, FEW CHANCES OF FLURRIES

It’s back... The arctic air from earlier this week! But it’s only going to be here for one day before it retreats again back into Canada.

Wind chills continue to be bitter cold between -15 to -25 degrees. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 20 to 30 minutes when your bare skin is exposed to this bitter cold air. The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will end at noon at the same time the Wind Chill Advisory expires. This afternoon, our actual high temperatures will get back into the positive single digits, but clouds will slowly increase into nightfall. That’s a sign of some milder air moving back into the Midwest. Our temperatures will slowly rise through the single digits tonight with a developing south breeze.

The weekend will not be as cold as today. Look for highs in the upper 20s tomorrow, with the lower-half of the 30s on Sunday. We’re expecting some sunshine tomorrow, followed by clouds and flurries on Sunday.

Next week looks warmer than normal, with highs well into the 30s and even some lower 40s. It will be mild enough for periods of rain Monday night and again on Thursday. This warm streak of weather is less than ideal for sturgeon spearers, who are looking ahead to the following weekend’s opener...

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 15-25 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. A frigid Friday... Harsh wind chills of -10 to -25. HIGH: 6

TONIGHT: Passing clouds. Maybe flurries. LOW: 1, then slowly rising

SATURDAY: Not as cold. Partly to mostly cloudy HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flurries possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Light rain at night, with a slushy mix NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: A cloudy morning. Some late sun. A mild February day! HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Still mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain possible. HIGH: 40

