Woman suspected in nationwide fraud and theft cases arrested

Kimberly Maine
Kimberly Maine(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAINE (WBAY) - A woman suspected of using stolen identities in several communities in Northeast Wisconsin has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Kimberly Maine was taken into custody Wednesday by the Blackstone Police Department.

Maine came on the radar in Wisconsin last October when she allegedly broke into vehicles and stole identifications, checkbooks, and financial cards in Lake Hallie.

“She likely used the stolen items throughout financial institutions in Wisconsin for an unknown amount of time. She was confirmed using stolen IDs in Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Manitowoc, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Beaver Dam, West Bend, and Howards Grove from September through November,” reads a statement from investigators.

Maine was known to wear wigs and colored contacts to change her appearance.

Investigators allege she’s been traveling across the country committing fraud and theft crimes for years.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office released an alert for Maine in November. They say she went into a bank in Whitelaw and used a stolen identity to attempt to cash a $3,640 check. She reportedly tried to cash a check with the same name and identification in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Investigators say Maine is expected to be charged in federal court with wire fraud and identity fraud.

If you believe you have surveillance video or other evidence of a crime committed by Maine, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Emerald Bay evictions
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
School employee accused of stealing $1.5M in food from cafeteria, mostly wings

Latest News

February 2 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Subzero wind chills
Generic ambulance photo
Police believe cold weather a factor in death of Sturgeon Bay man
Jason Lindemann in Winnebago County court on Dec. 21, 2022
Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash
Audrey Lingnofski
Menasha drummer awarded scholarship through Mile of Music