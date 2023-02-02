Woman suspected in nationwide fraud and theft cases arrested

MAINE (WBAY) - A woman suspected of using stolen identities in several communities in Northeast Wisconsin has been arrested in Massachusetts.

Kimberly Maine was taken into custody Wednesday by the Blackstone Police Department.

Maine came on the radar in Wisconsin last October when she allegedly broke into vehicles and stole identifications, checkbooks, and financial cards in Lake Hallie.

“She likely used the stolen items throughout financial institutions in Wisconsin for an unknown amount of time. She was confirmed using stolen IDs in Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Manitowoc, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Beaver Dam, West Bend, and Howards Grove from September through November,” reads a statement from investigators.

Maine was known to wear wigs and colored contacts to change her appearance.

Investigators allege she’s been traveling across the country committing fraud and theft crimes for years.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office released an alert for Maine in November. They say she went into a bank in Whitelaw and used a stolen identity to attempt to cash a $3,640 check. She reportedly tried to cash a check with the same name and identification in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Investigators say Maine is expected to be charged in federal court with wire fraud and identity fraud.

If you believe you have surveillance video or other evidence of a crime committed by Maine, contact your local law enforcement.

