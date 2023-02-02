Vicitims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The two women found dead in a building at on the 1600 blocl of Elkay Lane in Green Bay on Sunday have been identified as Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue.

Richard Sotka, II, 48, Green Bay, is in custody as a suspect and facing charges, which include First-Degree Intentional Homicide. He is currently being held at the Mississippi County Detention Center in Arkansas, while awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this point.

