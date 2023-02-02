Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition.

“Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to be the best, and you do not want to compete against them. I have two and they’re with me 24/7,” said Kendal Stingle.

“It’s awesome. I mean, I could not ask for better siblings. They mean the world to me. I might not always show it, but they mean the world to me,” said Cade Stingle.

Kendal and Cade Stingle, two of Shiocton’s track trio, have seen plenty of success with multiple state titles and school records in their high school careers. Now it’s on to the next level on the track and the gridiron.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was a little kid. I always said I want to play college ball, and here we are. And my entire community is supporting me,” said Cade Stingle.

It’s certainly nice to share National Signing day with friends and family. Signing a letter of intent alongside one of your siblings is a bit different.

”I mean, I never expected to have a sibling with me doing it, and it just means the world. I’m super proud of her and everything she accomplished. My other sister too. I’m super proud of her,” said Cade Stingle.

On Wednesday, Cade signed to play college football at Minnesota State. While his sister Kendal signed on the dotted line to run track at North Dakota State. A moment shared with both family and friends at Shiocton High School.

“To see all the support, actually in front of me and everyone all here for just me. I just feel so grateful,” said Kendal Stingle.

It will be the end of an era for the Stingle family for sure. Soon the triplets will be in three different states, but still finding ways to remain as a family unit.

“Probably be Face Timing Ari like every day. Like ‘oh, does this outfit look fine?’ Or like talking to Cade, ’are you doing your classes?,” said Kendal Stingle.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of work, but hope I can watch a couple of Kendal’s track meets and come back home a little bit. It’s going to be different for sure,” said Cade Stingle.

