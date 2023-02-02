Menasha drummer awarded scholarship through Mile of Music

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A drummer from Menasha will have a chance to live out her music dreams after winning the Mile of Music Tundraland Scholarship.

Audrey Lingnofski, 16, received a drum set and lessons for a year through Heid Music.

Audrey started playing clarinet in middle school. However, she fell in love with the drums after a family vacation to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. That’s when she tried a drum simulator and fell in love with the instrument.

“For Mile of Music to be here downtown Appleton, and then for companies to do something with that and do good for the community, and the people involved in it, I mean I would not have been able to play drums otherwise, so that’s one life changed,” Audrey said.

