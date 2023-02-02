Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

Green Bay Correctional Facility is obsolete
By Emily Roberts
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Letters from a bipartisan coalition have been sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village.

It’s an issue Action 2 News has been following for years.

Those who support replacing the prison cite a handful of different reasons: They say the century-old building needs more than $200 million in upgrades just to get up to code. Advocates also say that more than a thousand inmates live inside, exceeding the building’s capacity by hundreds of people.

Leaders are hoping the upcoming budget proposal from Governor Tony Evers will take steps to address the prison issue.

Village President Jim Rafter wrote, “In a perfect world I hope this budget cycle commits to closing GBCI and finding a path forward.”

Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard added, “Devil’s in the details with all policy making. I haven’t seen a policy proposal pen to paper at this point but I look forward to that and being part of the team that figures out the best solution.”

We reached out to Governor Evers’s office for comment on whether his upcoming budget would include plans for the correctional institutions. We haven’t heard back yet.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Emerald Bay evictions
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Richard Sotka
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women

Latest News

Shoveling out a car in a snowstorm
Stranded: How to avoid hypothermia in brutal cold
Green Bay Correctional Facility is obsolete
Green Bay Prison about to close?
Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Emerald Bay executives say Medicaid evictions are necessary
Rhonda Cegelski, right Paula O’Connor, 53, left.
Vicitims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities