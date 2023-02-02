Local leaders want to shut down the Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a growing call from local leaders to shut down the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Letters from a bipartisan coalition have been sent to the Secretary of the State Department of Corrections -- among them, the Brown County sheriff, Allouez village president, and both Wisconsin state lawmakers who represent the village.

It’s an issue Action 2 News has been following for years.

Those who support replacing the prison cite a handful of different reasons: They say the century-old building needs more than $200 million in upgrades just to get up to code. Advocates also say that more than a thousand inmates live inside, exceeding the building’s capacity by hundreds of people.

Leaders are hoping the upcoming budget proposal from Governor Tony Evers will take steps to address the prison issue.

Village President Jim Rafter wrote, “In a perfect world I hope this budget cycle commits to closing GBCI and finding a path forward.”

Democratic State Sen. Melissa Agard added, “Devil’s in the details with all policy making. I haven’t seen a policy proposal pen to paper at this point but I look forward to that and being part of the team that figures out the best solution.”

We reached out to Governor Evers’s office for comment on whether his upcoming budget would include plans for the correctional institutions. We haven’t heard back yet.

