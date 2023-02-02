Jimmy sees his shadow!

The self-proclaimed Groundhog Capital of the World is ready to hear Jimmy’s prediction.
Jimmy the Groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2, 2023.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The tradition is simple for Jimmy: if he sees his shadow on February 2, it means six more weeks of winter. If not, an early spring is expected.

The ceremony in Sun Prairie’s Cannery Square Thursday began bright and early at 6:50 a.m. with the Prognostication taking place during sunrise at 7:11 a.m.

When he awoke Thursday morning, the sun was shining and casting a shadow down upon Jimmy, bringing big cheers to the winter lovers in the crowd.

The famous Sun Prairie groundhog predicts six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney who?

For over 75 years, the Sun Prairie members and supporters have been proclaiming Sun Prairie to be “The Groundhog Capital of the World.”

Jimmy’s announcement about the fate of winter’s duration will be announced from the stage and translated into ASL. The city of Sun Prairie touts Jimmy’s accuracy when it comes to predicting the future. The last two years, an early spring was declared, but we’ll have to wait and see what the groundhog has to say here in 2023.

Businesses and organizations throughout the city of Sun Prairie will be offering Groundhog Day specials the morning of the Prognostication.

The history of Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie.

Meteorologists > Groundhogs

