Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity celebrates huge milestone

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten thousand hours as a volunteer for a non-profit: That’s the record Mark Piepenburg can look back on. He started in 2006, when he began to work as a build-site volunteer.

He went on to at the Greater Green Bay “Restore”, and has volunteered there ever since.

Mark is know as a tool expert at the Restore, and seen as an invaluable member to the team.

He expressed his excitement over reaching the ten thousand hour mark and how he feels to have been involved all this time: “To me, this is like it’s a job. It’s gotta be done, and I gotta do my job. And I plan on continuing on.”

Piepenburg celebrated his milestone with his co-workers, who threw a special celebration to honor the occasion.

