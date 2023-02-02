Volunteer at Habitat for Humanity celebrates huge milestone

Volunteers celebrates ten thousand hours
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten thousand hours as a volunteer for a non-profit: That’s the record Mark Piepenburg can look back on. He started in 2006, when he began to work as a build-site volunteer.

He went on to at the Greater Green Bay “Restore”, and has volunteered there ever since.

Mark is know as a tool expert at the Restore, and seen as an invaluable member to the team.

He expressed his excitement over reaching the ten thousand hour mark and how he feels to have been involved all this time: “To me, this is like it’s a job. It’s gotta be done, and I gotta do my job. And I plan on continuing on.”

Piepenburg celebrated his milestone with his co-workers, who threw a special celebration to honor the occasion.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
Richard Sotka
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
Tragic death of Daniela Itzel Velazquez
Authorities suspect Brown County teen died of hypothermia
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

Mark Piepenburg
Celebration for a record number of volunteer hours
Susan Finco remembers working many years at WBAY
Susan Finco: One of WBAY's legends remembers her time at the station
Tragic death of Daniela Itzel Velazquez
Hypothermia causes tragic death of teenager
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Emerald Bay evictions
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: New developments in Emerald Bay eviction case