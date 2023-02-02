DHS plans to improve health of Wisconsinites

Health care improvements for all Wisconsinites sought
Health care improvements for all Wisconsinites sought(PRNewswire)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) today released its 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan. This five-year roadmap for improving health and well-being for all Wisconsinites summarizes priority areas in order to guide action, alignment, and collaboration across the state’s public health system and local partners, plans, and initiatives.

“Every person in every community across Wisconsin deserves the opportunity to live their best life, and to do that communities must be able to provide the resources individuals and families need to support their health and well-being,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “The 2023-2027 State Health Improvement Plan lays out a pathway toward this vision. It calls for partners across Wisconsin to strengthen our shared work to create the conditions that make good health possible by addressing the immediate health and well-being issues facing Wisconsinites, prevent and protect against future challenges, and reduce disparities in health and well-being.”

