Debt ceiling stalemate continues after White House meeting

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The debt ceiling stalemate continued on Thursday, this following Wednesday’s White House meeting between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Speaking separately to the media Thursday, Speaker McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) showed the two sides remain far apart.

Schumer said, “we should pass the debt ceiling, clean, that’s where we’re at.”

The Senate Majority Leader is holding firm in his repeated public calls to have the House and Senate vote on legislation that would raise the debt ceiling, and then debate separately on any potential government spending cuts.

On Thursday, following Schumer’s comments, McCarthy said, I’m very clear. We will not pass a clean debt ceiling without some form of spending reform. So there’ll never be a clean one. I don’t know how they want to say it, that’s fine, but at the end of the day we’re going to get spending reforms.”

While the country has already reached its debt limit, most Americans aren’t yet noticing an impact. That’s because the Treasury Department is able to temporarily keep things afloat, employing what they term are “extraordinary measures. The agency warns that without Congress raising or suspending the debt ceiling, those measures may only carry the country until June.

