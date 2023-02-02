Attorney for woman in murder and dismemberment case asks for trial to be pushed back

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The attorney for a woman charged with the murder and dismemberment of a man in Green Bay wants to delay the jury trial.

The attorney for Taylor Schabusiness says an adjournment of the trial is necessary to adequately prepare for the “voluminous” amount of evidence to be presented by the state.

Attorney Quinn Jolly says on Jan. 30, the state was granted a search warrant for a cell phone found in Schabusiness’s bedroom. The warrant notes the “state is looking for things used in the commission of or may constitute evidence of the crime of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.” Schabusiness has not yet received the results of the search.

“The defendant needs to review any evidence from the cell phone extraction as well as hire a defense expert to examine the phone,” reads the affidavit filed by Jolly.

“The Defendant has not completed the discovery necessary to adequately prepare a defense in this matter. This matter is unlike most cases. The State has listed 34 potential witnesses. The amount of discovery is voluminous which is taking longer to review than your typical case,” Jolly writes.

Jolly says the defense also needs more time to investigate and prepare to meet the burden of proof when it comes to Schabusiness’s plea that she’s not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Jolly says it requires the review of records pertaining to his client. Jolly says Schabusiness was on “suicide watch” for two months and he did not have access to her at that time.

Jolly also wants more time to consult with medical experts regarding the medical examiner’s report, which was filed nine months after the charges were filed.

A motion hearing on the matter is scheduled for Friday.

Schabusiness, 25, is charged with the February 2022 killing of Shad Thyrion.

Last February, police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane. The caller reported finding her son’s severed head in a bucket.

Police learned that Taylor Schabusiness may have been the last person to be seen with the victim, Shad Thyrion. They found Schabusiness at a home on Eastman Avenue. She had dried blood on her clothing.

Police searched Schabusiness’s van and the rear passenger seat. They found a crock pot box with “additional human body parts including legs,” according to the criminal complaint.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home on Stony Brook Lane, which belonged to the victim’s mother. In addition to the human head, they found a “male organ” in the bucket. They found “body fluid” and knives.

In a storage tote, they found an upper torso.

Police interviewed Schabusiness and asked her what happened. She replied, “That is a good question.” Schabusiness said she and the victim were together all day Tuesday and had been smoking meth. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

Schabusiness has pleaded guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She’s charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault.

The court has scheduled the competency hearing for Feb. 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.