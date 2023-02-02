ARCTIC COLD RETURNS... THEN A MILDER WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A relatively mild winter day Thursday before a dangerously cold Friday and much warmer weekend
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clouds will clear for a time overnight before skies turn overcast by daybreak. A few flurries are possible tonight, followed by scattered snow showers into Friday morning... mainly north of Green Bay. Only a dusting of snow would be expected there. This incoming weathermaker will have a bigger impact on our temperatures and wind chills to wrap up the work week.

After highs top out around 20, another short-lived shot of Arctic air returns for Friday. Our wind chills will vary from -20 to -35 early Friday morning. It’s going to be another day where those “feel-like temperatures” may be cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin. It wouldn’t be surprising if another First Alert Weather Day was needed for Friday, so stay tuned...

Otherwise, our temperatures will rise rapidly over the weekend. Highs will be back in the 30s next week, we’ll have chances of rain and snow showers. Despite the unsettled weather pattern ahead, it doesn’t look like there are any big storms in sight.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cold and brisk. Flurries possible. LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few snow showers... mostly north. Blustery and turning much colder late. HIGH: 21 LOW: -7

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills of -20 to -35 possible. Frigid. Sunshine, then late clouds. HIGH: 6 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold, but blustery. Late flakes possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Cloudy. Blustery. Rain at night, with a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Early showers. Mostly cloudy. Mild once again. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light wintry mix develops? HIGH: 36

