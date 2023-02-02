THE ARCTIC AIR STRIKES BACK... WIND CHILL ADVISORY ISSUED TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
An arctic cold front is pushing through Wisconsin. As it arrives, cloud cover will decrease and winds will increase through the afternoon. Scattered snow showers might bring some folks just a dusting of accumulation. With afternoon sunshine, temperatures will be falling through the teens with single digit wind chills.

It gets much colder tonight... Blustery northwest winds will drive temperatures well below zero. Our wind chills will tumble to -20 to -35 by daybreak Friday. These “feel-like temperatures” are cold enough to cause frostbite on your exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. We encourage folks to dress in layers and limit your time outside if possible... With that in mind, late tonight and Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Thankfully, the arctic air will be short-lived. Temperatures will rise later Friday night and into the weekend. Saturday’s highs will be in the 20s, with 30s on Sunday. Your weekend looks partly sunny with a few flakes from time to time. Another weathermaker moving through the area Monday night will bring us light rain, with a slushy wintry mix closer to the Upper Michigan border.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Morning clouds and a few snow showers. Blustery with afternoon sun HIGH: 21, then falling

TONIGHT: Fair and frigid. Harsh wind chills of -20 to -35 late in the night. LOW: -7

FRIDAY: Bitter cold. Wind chills of -10 to -25. Sunshine, then late clouds. HIGH: 6 LOW: -1, then rising

SATURDAY: Not as cold. Clouds thicken. Flakes at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. Light rain at night, with a slushy mix NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cool and blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Not that cold. HIGH: 36

