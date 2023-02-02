3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Kids know your broken promises

Brad Spakowitz has video of the green comet on its closest approach to Earth, other space news, and a study on young kids and mean adults
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Strap on your rocket pack for today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz.

Let’s watch a video of that green comet making its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Brad will show you where to see it for yourself and catch us up on some more space news.

There’s also a troubling report on the long-lasting damage of concussions. Three is an important number.

And finally, they know if you’ve been bad or good, so be good for goodness’ sake. A study shows even little kids, as young as 3 years old, can recognize when a promise has been broken, and they know breaking a promise is wrong. Pinky swear.

