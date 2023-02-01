Tips from a health expert on staying safe in cold weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Should you end up stranded in brutal cold temperatures, health experts have a few key tips.

“Unless you know that there’s a chance of you getting to a building within 20 minutes, your best bet is to stay inside that vehicle,” Dr. Kyle McCarty, Emergency Medicine Director with HSHS St. Vincent and St. Mary’s hospitals said.

There are steps you can take to protect yourself while waiting for help to arrive.

“Most vehicles don’t have antennas anymore, but if you have some bright clothing that you can tie to your vehicle to increase visibility, that would be a good idea,” Dr. McCarty continued.

He said you can clear snow from the exhaust pipe in an effort to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning... plus shovel snow on top of the vehicle.

“That’s going to make your vehicle harder to find so the risk/reward on that is difficult,” Dr. McCarty explained. “But snow is an excellent insulator so if your vehicle is covered with snow that will retain a lot of heat.”

If you have a phone available, he said it’s important to reach out to emergency services.

“There’s so many times where people don’t want to be a burden and so they don’t call 911 but that’s what 911 is for. Even if you’re not sure what to do, they can give you advice.”

