Second jury finds Wisconsin man guilty in wife’s slaying

Gavel and scales of justice
Gavel and scales of justice(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty in a second trial for killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998.

The verdict of first-degree intentional homicide against 63-year-old Mark Jensen was announced Wednesday in a Kenosha County courtroom.

Jensen first was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of Julie Jensen inside their Pleasant Prairie home.

Prosecutors alleged he began poisoning her with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with a sleeping medication and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period. Jensen had maintained his innocence, with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
Richard Sotka
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
Daniela Itzel Velazquez was reported missing on Jan. 29
Authorities suspect Brown County teen died of hypothermia
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

Most University of Wisconsin students are afraid to share their opinions in class
Fire damage to an apartment building in Wausaukee. One man died.
Man who died in Wausaukee fire identified
February 1 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Out of the deep freeze
February 1 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not quite as cold