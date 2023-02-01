Second jury finds Wisconsin man guilty in wife’s slaying

A jury has found a Wisconsin man guilty in a second trial for killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury found a Wisconsin man guilty Wednesday in a second trial for killing his wife with antifreeze and by suffocation in 1998.

The verdict of first-degree intentional homicide against Mark Jensen was announced in a Kenosha County courtroom.

Jensen, 63, first was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of Julie Jensen inside their Pleasant Prairie home.

Prosecutors alleged he began poisoning her with antifreeze in December 1998, drugged her with a sleeping medication and later suffocated her to death over a three-day period.

Jensen had maintained his innocence, with his attorneys arguing that Julie Jensen was depressed and killed herself after framing her husband.

He was sentenced then to life without parole, but a Kenosha County judge vacated Jensen's first conviction in April 2021 after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled he deserved a new trial. The court found that a letter his wife wrote incriminating him in the event something should happen to her could not be used by the prosecution.

Jensen is scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

