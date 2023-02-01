Old Glory Honor Flight recognizes veterans of War on Terror

Old Glory Honor Flight will take veterans from the War on Terror to New York to see the 9/11 memorial, Freedom Tower, and the Statue of Liberty
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Old Glory Honor Flight is now accepting applications for a first-of-its-kind mission.

The Freedom to Liberty 3-day tour will take 50 veterans of the War on Terror to New York City this fall to visit the 9/11 memorial and museum, Freedom Tower, and the Statue of Liberty.

The application window opened Wednesday, Feb. 1, and continues through Tuesday, Feb. 28. There won’t be guardians on this flight but there will be mental health support.

We were joined by Ken Corry, an Air Force combat veteran, currently with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and the ambassador for this mission. He talks about the experiences other Honor Flight organizations have had with this mission and the criteria for being on this flight.

He also discusses how this is a “mission of healing” that addresses veteran suicides, particularly among veterans who served since 9/11 -- whose suicides outnumber deaths in military operations 4 to 1. And we’ll touch on efforts to build a War on Terror Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

