New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE
Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care
Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.

However, there’s no guarantee it will be in Brown County.

Those evicted have until February 28th to move out.

The facility, which is managed by Baka Enterprises, contends that those impacted should have learned about the cancellation of Medicaid contracts the first week of January from Lakeland Care District, their family care provider.

The company also said that it made an offer to retain their current members - and Lakeland Care District did not offer them an opportunity to negotiate.

The Green Bay area facility Emerald Bay has based its decision on the rising cost of running the operation, tied to inflation. Many people affected are struggling with the decision. Carey Bartlett is the daughter-in-law of one of the evicted residents: “I wish they would come here and sit down and face these people face-to-face and look them in the eye and say you know what, you have nothing left. You’re not worth any value anymore because they can’t make money off of them.”

A representative for State Senator Rob Cowles tells us that he’s aware of the Medicaid situation, and he’s looking into the issue.

We expect to hear more from the company, as they plan to take questions from us tomorrow morning. We will update you on the latest developments as soon as we learn them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
Richard Sotka
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
Daniela Itzel Velazquez was reported missing on Jan. 29
Authorities suspect Brown County teen died of hypothermia
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

Brad Spakowitz explains where to look for the green comet during its closest approach to Earth...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet’s closest approach
Freedom Tower at the former site of the World Trade Center
Old Glory Honor Flight recognizes veterans of War on Terror
Old Glory Honor Flight plans a trip to New York and the site of the World Trade Center for...
INTERVIEW: Old Glory Honor Flight for War on Terror vets
(Source: MGN)
Tips from a health expert on staying safe in cold weather