New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.

However, there’s no guarantee it will be in Brown County.

Those evicted have until February 28th to move out.

The facility, which is managed by Baka Enterprises, contends that those impacted should have learned about the cancellation of Medicaid contracts the first week of January from Lakeland Care District, their family care provider.

The company also said that it made an offer to retain their current members - and Lakeland Care District did not offer them an opportunity to negotiate.

The Green Bay area facility Emerald Bay has based its decision on the rising cost of running the operation, tied to inflation. Many people affected are struggling with the decision. Carey Bartlett is the daughter-in-law of one of the evicted residents: “I wish they would come here and sit down and face these people face-to-face and look them in the eye and say you know what, you have nothing left. You’re not worth any value anymore because they can’t make money off of them.”

A representative for State Senator Rob Cowles tells us that he’s aware of the Medicaid situation, and he’s looking into the issue.

We expect to hear more from the company, as they plan to take questions from us tomorrow morning. We will update you on the latest developments as soon as we learn them.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.