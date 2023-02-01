Man who died in Wausaukee fire identified

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy has been completed on a man who died in a fire in Marinette County in January.

The victim was identified as Justin L. Delain, 41.

“Preliminary findings show that Mr. Delain died as a result of the fire,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 23, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building at 616 Elizabeth Street in the Village of Wausaukee.

The fire chief said most of the fire was on the outside of the building when crews arrived, but the flames had reached the second floor and extended through the roof.

The fire initially started in a shed connected to the building. That’s where firefighters found the victim.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshal’s Office and Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

