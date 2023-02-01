Man who died in Wausaukee fire identified

Fire damage to an apartment building in Wausaukee. One man died.
Fire damage to an apartment building in Wausaukee. One man died.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An autopsy has been completed on a man who died in a fire in Marinette County in January.

The victim was identified as Justin L. Delain, 41.

“Preliminary findings show that Mr. Delain died as a result of the fire,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 23, crews were called to a fire at an apartment building at 616 Elizabeth Street in the Village of Wausaukee.

The fire chief said most of the fire was on the outside of the building when crews arrived, but the flames had reached the second floor and extended through the roof.

The fire initially started in a shed connected to the building. That’s where firefighters found the victim.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Marshal’s Office and Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
Richard Sotka
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
Daniela Itzel Velazquez was reported missing on Jan. 29
Authorities suspect Brown County teen died of hypothermia
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call
Generic ambulance photo
Police investigating death of man in Sturgeon Bay

Latest News

February 1 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Out of the deep freeze
February 1 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not quite as cold
generic crash
Brown County receiving national infrastructure grant to improve roadway safety
Brown County Sheriff's Office says Daniela Velazquez's car went off Blake Rd. south of Hwy 96...
Investigators believe missing teen died of hypothermia