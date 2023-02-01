INTERVIEW: WPS offers tips to save money and still be warm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you moved your thermostat recently? With the mercury taking a dive, our heating bills are on the rise.

With several more nights this week bringing temperatures near or below zero, Wisconsin Public Service offers tips for customers on how to be more efficient and how to handle increased costs.

Matt Cullen of WPS tells us what’s the worst thing to do during a cold snap (because there will be more). Also, how often should we be adjusting our thermostat?

We also talk with Matt about whether more people are applying for energy assistance and what options are available for people who don’t want to face a utility shut-off when the winter moratorium ends.

