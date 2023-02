GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side.

There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night.

Police didn’t release details except to say the incident was resolved by 6:15 and there were no injuries.

