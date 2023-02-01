Grant Fuhrman’s mother testifies at trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s day eight at the Grant Fuhrman trial in Oshkosh - and the first day the defense can begin calling witnesses to testify.

Fuhrman, now 20 years old, is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide - accused of attacking school resource officer Michael Wissink in 2019.

The former Oshkosh West High School student contends he wasn’t trying to kill Wissink.

It turned out to be an emotional day in court. Many people were wiping away tears as Grant Fuhrman’s mother Tina Kintoph testified as the first witness called by the defense. The defense asked her about Grant’s childhood and the month prior to the incident with officer Mike Wissink.

She said that Grant wasn’t a typical 16-year-old boy, who had a lot to look forward to. He had just gotten his first job, bought a car from his grandmother and had a lot of friends. She says that he was very social person, but she saw him withdraw after the death of his grandfather that November - who she said Grant had a special relationship with.

On the stand, Fuhrman’s mother explained that Grant’s biological father died by suicide and it made him fearful he may lose more loved ones.

She described Grant as being “very clingy” and not wanting her to leave. He also was very scared of fire trucks and ambulances: “He would just shake and get very emotional when he would see things like that.” Question: “Do you know what that was, that he would be fearful of fire trucks and ambulances?”

Answering she took a long pause, wiped away a tear, then responded: “Probably because he saw my husband being taken out of the house in a body bag, maybe? And he was afraid that they were going to take me away maybe?”

Fuhrman’s mother was also asked about medication he was prescribed to help him focus in school. She said he took it on and off since he started grade school and that’s because he experienced adverse side effects.

