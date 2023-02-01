COMING OUT OF THE DEEP FREEZE

Arctic air is starting to retreat back into Canada. It’s not as frigid as yesterday, thanks to a southwest breeze. While our wind chills will be below zero this morning, they should climb back into positive territory this afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will be close to 20 degrees, which is a little closer to normal for the first day of February.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with clouds arriving late in the day. A few flurries are possible tonight, followed by scattered snow showers into tomorrow. Only a dusting of snow is expected. This incoming weathermaker will have a bigger impact on our temperatures and wind chills to wrap up the work-week.

Another short-lived taste of the arctic air returns Thursday night. Our wind chills will vary from -15 to -30 early Friday morning. It’s going to be another day where those “feel-like temperatures” may be cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin. It wouldn’t be surprising if another First Alert Weather Day was needed for Friday, so stay tuned...

Otherwise, our temperatures will rise rapidly over the weekend... With highs back in the 30s early next week, we’ll have chances of rain and snow showers. Despite the unsettled weather pattern ahead, it doesn’t look like there’s any big storms in sight.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: W/NW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Clouds arrive late. Not as frigid. HIGH: 19

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. Cold and brisk. Flurries possible. LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A few snow showers. Blustery and turning much colder late. HIGH: 20 LOW: -7

FRIDAY: Harsh wind chills of -15 to -30 possible. Frigid. Sunshine, then late clouds. HIGH: 5 LOW: 0, then rising

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold, but blustery. Late flakes. HIGH: 29 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Sunshine, then turning cloudy. Blustery. Rain at night, with a wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 35 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Early showers. Mostly cloudy. Mild for early February. HIGH: 37

