Cindy Williams attended last summer’s Iola Car Show for “American Graffiti” reunion

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Iola Car Show is remembering actor Cindy Williams, who died last week after a short illness. Her family announced her death Monday.

Williams is best-known for playing Shirley Feeney on TV’s “Laverne & Shirley.” Before that role, audiences knew her as Laurie from “American Graffiti,” based on director George Lucas’s memories of dragging, or cruising, in southern California in the summer of 1962.

The 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show last summer coincided with the 50th anniversary of the start of filming on “American Graffiti” in 1972. The car show brought Williams, and castmates Mackenzie Phillips and Candy Clark, to celebrate, reminisce, and sign autographs.

The Iola Car Show shared these images with Action 2 News from Iola Car Show photographers KO Photography, White Feather Photography, Jim Waters and Don Gullikson.

