Cindy Williams attended last summer’s Iola Car Show for “American Graffiti” reunion

Cindy Williams poses in a car at the Iola Car Show, which marked the 50th anniversary of the...
Cindy Williams poses in a car at the Iola Car Show, which marked the 50th anniversary of the filming of "American Graffiti"(Iola Car Show | Iola Car Show)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Iola Car Show is remembering actor Cindy Williams, who died last week after a short illness. Her family announced her death Monday.

Williams is best-known for playing Shirley Feeney on TV’s “Laverne & Shirley.” Before that role, audiences knew her as Laurie from “American Graffiti,” based on director George Lucas’s memories of dragging, or cruising, in southern California in the summer of 1962.

The 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show last summer coincided with the 50th anniversary of the start of filming on “American Graffiti” in 1972. The car show brought Williams, and castmates Mackenzie Phillips and Candy Clark, to celebrate, reminisce, and sign autographs.

The Iola Car Show shared these images with Action 2 News from Iola Car Show photographers KO Photography, White Feather Photography, Jim Waters and Don Gullikson.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call
A intersection has been dubbed "most dangerous" in Brown County.
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
Daniela Itzel Velazquez was reported missing on Jan. 29
Frozen body found in the elements in search for Wrightstown teen
Richard Sotka
Documents name man as person of interest in Green Bay slayings
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Latest News

Richard Sotka
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
Grant Fuhrman (center) at his trial in Winnebago County court
Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial
Court documents say Richard Sotka was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet as part of a felony stalking...
Prosecutors: Ankle monitor put suspect at scene of Green Bay double murder
Fuhrman in court
Prosecution rests in Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial
Security video from Oshkosh West High School on the day a school liaison officer was attacked
Prosecution rests in Grant Fuhrman trial