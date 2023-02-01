Brown County receiving national infrastructure grant to improve roadway safety

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County is receiving federal funds to help improve roadway safety as the county sees an above-average number of traffic fatalities.

Wisconsin is receiving eight grants worth about $6.7 million as part of the national bipartisan infrastructure law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the grants Tuesday through the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

The grants will focus on improving roadway safety after the nation hit a 16-year high in 2021 when it comes to traffic deaths.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

Brown County is one of eight Wisconsin communities or organizations to receive a grant. A map shows Brown County’s fatality concentration level is “Above Average” and that the number of traffic deaths in the county is 1.5 times greater than the average county.

This is the full list of Wisconsin communities to receive grants:

$4.4 million for Accessible Intersections for All (Milwaukee, WI): The City of Milwaukee will use this funding to address safety concerns for all road users, especially pedestrians, and cyclists. This award allows the City to implement improvements at 26 intersections along 5 corridors in their high-injury network. Project components include installing high visibility markings, upgrading traffic signal equipment, making intersections ADA-compliant, and realigning intersections.

Brown County

City of Madison

City of Park Falls

Kenosha County

Lac Courte Oreilles Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians

Milwaukee County Department of Transportation

St. Croix Count

