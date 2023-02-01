A BIT MILDER WEDNESDAY DESPITE MORE CLOUDS

We had wind chills down to -35° in the region Tuesday morning!! Wind chills won’t be as extreme tonight, but it will still feel like it’s in the -5° to -15° range. Actual air temperatures tonight should bottom out in the single digits above zero. Clouds will be increasing late Wednesday, but highs should still get up to around 20°... similar afternoon temperatures on Thursday as well.

Another quick blast of Arctic air is expected Thursday night into Friday. Some light snow is possible across far northern Wisconsin as the colder air arrives. Don’t be surprised if we have more bitter wind chills during that time, but it won’t be any worse than what we’ve already experienced this week. Temperatures will finally start to moderate into the 20s and 30s going into the weekend and early next week.

Moisture chances remain limited in the near term. There are hints at some possible late day snow showers or flakes on Saturday but it’s not a sure bet. A wintry mix could develop late Monday and into next Tuesday. Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold. Wind chills of -5 to -15. LOW: 3

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Not as cold. A little brisk. HIGH: 20 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flakes... especially NORTH. Turning blustery. HIGH: 21 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Arctic sunshine. Bitter wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes late, or at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. At night, rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an early wintry mix. Blustery. HIGH: 35

