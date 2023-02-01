After months of repairs, Menominee High School opens next week

Menominee High School (file image)
Menominee High School (file image)(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - For the first time since the school year began last summer, students in grades 7 through 12 in Menominee, Michigan, are going back to school.

A letter to families posted on Facebook Tuesday night says face-to-face instruction will start next week Wednesday, Feb. 8.

An open house is planned the night before, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., so new students can see the school for the first time and for everyone else to see the progress in the renovations.

Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. The cleanup led to the discovery of asbestos.

Hopes of reopening the school earlier this month were dashed by the discovery of a “suspicious dust,” requiring further cleanup.

The letter to families says the school received its occupancy permit on Monday and its air-quality clearance Tuesday morning. Teachers and support staff will be moving back into the building on Wednesday, Feb. 1, giving them a week to prepare for the student body.

Programs, services, and co-curriculars will also resume in the school on Feb. 8, the letter states.

“While some construction remains, we anticipate no obstructions to instruction,” Superintendent Richard Sarau wrote.

