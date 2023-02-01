3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microplastics problem finds a cleaning solution

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of your clothes are plastic. Nylon, spandex, polyester, acrylic -- they’re plastics.

That plastic wears down in the laundry. Where do you think it goes?

Brad Spakowitz has reported before on the problem with microplastics in our clothes, in our water, and in our blood.

In today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad looks at some of the solutions that science is finding to microplastics in the wash.

