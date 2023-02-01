3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet’s closest approach

The Green Comet makes its closest approach to Earth - see it live! What ice on the bay looks like. And a breakthrough for burn victims.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Comet makes its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Grab your binoculars or telescope because Brad is going to show you where to look for it. And if you don’t want to go outside, he’ll tell you where you can watch the comet live, online.

Also, the clouds have broken and given satellites a clear view of the ice on the Bay of Green Bay. Get ready for a bird’s-eye view from 22,000 miles up.

Brad wraps up his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with a breakthrough to help burn victims.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
Richard Sotka
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
Daniela Itzel Velazquez was reported missing on Jan. 29
Authorities suspect Brown County teen died of hypothermia
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call

Latest News

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
Freedom Tower at the former site of the World Trade Center
Old Glory Honor Flight recognizes veterans of War on Terror
Old Glory Honor Flight plans a trip to New York and the site of the World Trade Center for...
INTERVIEW: Old Glory Honor Flight for War on Terror vets
Brad Spakowitz explains where to look for the green comet during its closest approach to Earth...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet