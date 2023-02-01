3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The Green Comet’s closest approach

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Comet makes its closest approach to Earth Wednesday night. Grab your binoculars or telescope because Brad is going to show you where to look for it. And if you don’t want to go outside, he’ll tell you where you can watch the comet live, online.

Also, the clouds have broken and given satellites a clear view of the ice on the Bay of Green Bay. Get ready for a bird’s-eye view from 22,000 miles up.

Brad wraps up his 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with a breakthrough to help burn victims.

