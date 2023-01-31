Federal lawsuit says Neenah yard sign ordinance is unconstitutional

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) filed a lawsuit in federal court on behalf of a Neenah couple that was ordered to remove a yard sign opposing the rezoning of former school property. The suit claims Neenah’s sign ordinance violates the Constitution.

As we reported earlier this month, the city demanded families take down yard signs telling the city council not to rezone the Shattuck Middle School property. The school district is closing Shattuck, and a developer submitted a bid to build houses and apartments on the property.

The lawsuit, shared with Action 2 News Monday night, names the City of Neenah and city code enforcement officer Michaela Bedora of the Neenah Police Department as defendants. It alleges the plaintiffs, Timothy and Megan Florek, were sent a Notice of Violation saying what qualifies as a “portable” or “temporary” sign was posted beyond a 30-day limit.

The notice also said there was no rezoning action pending with the city council -- but if there were, then their small yard sign could qualify as a “political” sign. When the Floreks complained to the city, they received a second notice that removed the reference to political signs.

WILL argues, “The rezoning of Shattuck Middle School is a matter of public concern, regardless of whether the City Council is planning to vote on a rezoning effort or not,” and it says the City of Neenah’s sign ordinance violates First Amendment rights.

It contends the ordinance creates different regulations and “arbitrary time limits” for various types of signs -- for example, yard sales, real estate, construction, no trespassing, and political campaigns. WILL says the Floreks’ sign was considered a “portable” sign apparently because the political message didn’t fit in other categories.

“Under the City’s sign ordinance, the City must read and review the content of a given sign to determine how to regulate it, either more or less favorably based upon the categories in the ordinance,” the complaint reads.

As we reported before, attorney David Rashid, representing the City of Neenah, said legal action by WILL is an “unfortunate waste of City’s already strained resources.”

Rashid said the family wasn’t given the Notice of Violation because the City didn’t like the message. “The enforcement action was taken irrespective of the message of the signs,” he wrote. “Municipalities may lawfully regulate signs in regards to time, manner, place, etc., so long as those regulations are content-neutral. That’s what [Neenah’s ordinance] does.”

The lawsuit asks the federal court in Green Bay for an injunction preventing Neenah from taking any further action to enforce its sign ordinance, and declare that the sign ordinance violates the First Amendment and is unconstitutional. It also asks for the city to pay nominal damages and attorneys’ fees.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.