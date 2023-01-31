WICKED WIND CHILLS THIS MORNING

While the wind speed isn’t overly strong this morning, we do have enough of a breeze to cause some nasty “feel-like temperatures”. Our wind chills early today will vary from -15 to -30. We’re in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY because it’s cold enough for frostbite to develop on exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. Folks who need to be outside for a prolonged period of time should dress in layers and cover up exposed skin. People should also keep an eye on their pets and livestock if they need to be outside.

Our southwest breeze will push air temperatures back into positive territory this afternoon. Look for highs in the single digits and lower teens. Our wind chills this evening will “only” range from -5 to -15. We’ll be slowly coming out of the deep freeze into the midweek, as the arctic air loosens its grip on Wisconsin.

A quick moving cold front will give us some passing snow showers on Thursday, followed by another short-lived shot of arctic air. Look for a stronger push of milder air next weekend and early next week, with highs in the 20s and 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Bitter cold. Wind chills of -10 to -25. HIGH: 8

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Brisk and nippy. Wind chills of -5 to -15. LOW: 2

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. Brisk winds. HIGH: 18 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. A few snow showers. HIGH: 21 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Snappy cold. HIGH: 6 LOW: -3

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes late, or at night. HIGH: 28 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Milder, but blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. At night, rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 35

