Police investigating death of man in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Sturgeon Bay.

At about 6:48 a.m., Sturgeon Bay Police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for an unconscious man on the side of the road.

Police found an “adult middle-aged man” dead.

“He was fully clothed and dressed for the weather conditions,” police say.

The Brown County Medical Examiner was called to help with identification and investigation.

Police say it’s not yet known how the man died. An autopsy will be conducted.

Officers are not identifying the man until family members can be notified.

“There is no danger to the public,” police say.

