Police investigating death of man in Sturgeon Bay

Generic ambulance photo
Generic ambulance photo(CBS46 News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the death of a man in Sturgeon Bay.

At about 6:48 a.m., Sturgeon Bay Police were called to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue for an unconscious man on the side of the road.

Police found an “adult middle-aged man” dead.

“He was fully clothed and dressed for the weather conditions,” police say.

The Brown County Medical Examiner was called to help with identification and investigation.

Police say it’s not yet known how the man died. An autopsy will be conducted.

Officers are not identifying the man until family members can be notified.

“There is no danger to the public,” police say.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call
A intersection has been dubbed "most dangerous" in Brown County.
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
Daniela Itzel Velazquez
Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
File Image
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

Latest News

Richard Sotka
Documents name man as person of interest in Green Bay slayings
January 31 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Subzero chills
January 31 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bitterly cold morning
Phoenix WBB dominates IUPUI
WATCH: Phoenix WBB rolls to 76-54 win over IUPUI