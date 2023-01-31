Phoenix WBB rolls to 76-54 win over IUPUI

GREEN BAY ATHLETICS

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jenna Guyer scored a career-high 16 points as the Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team soundly defeated IUPUI 76-54 on Monday night. The win was the 783rd of head coach Kevin Borseth’s coaching career, which ties him for 20th-most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history.

The Phoenix (17-4, 10-2 HL) had four players score in double figures. Sydney Levy tacked on 14 points, Cassie Schiltz chipped in with 12 points and six rebounds, and Tatum Koenig contributed 10 points.

The Jaguars (12-9, 8-4 HL) were paced by Rachel Kent and Destiny Perkins, who scored 13 points each on a combined 7-of-24 shooting effort.”We came out with a sense of urgency tonight,” commented head coach Kevin Borseth after the contest. “We shared the ball extremely well. We don’t care who scores, we just try and get it in the right spot. We’re all working for one main cause.”

HOW IT HAPPENEDAfter grabbing a 9-5 advantage, Green Bay went on a 16-0 run with 6:30 left in the first quarter, led by three buckets from Guyer, to increase its lead to 25-5. Levy also contributed five points toward that run. Bolstered by that advantage, GB carried a 27-10 lead into the break.

Green Bay continued to build their lead, taking a commanding 35-16 advantage before rattling off an 8-0 run starting at the 4:49 mark, highlighted by another three baskets from Guyer, to increase its lead to 43-16. Although the Phoenix did not score a point in the final 1:45 of the quarter, they still took a 43-21 lead at the half.

Schiltz got the action going after halftime, nailing a triple on the opening GB possession. During the period, the Phoenix grabbed three offensive rebounds, turning that into five second-chance points. Both teams traded 5-0 runs in the quarter, leaving Green Bay with a 61-42 lead heading into the final stanza.

Neither team scored in the opening two minutes of the fourth quarter. IUPUI made a dent in the Phoenix lead, cutting it down to 15 points with 7:06 to go. The Phoenix responded well, draining a pair of free throws after a Perkins technical and converting the ensuing offensive possession into two more points. A 6-0 run with 3:51 to go gave GB a 76-51 lead. The Jaguars scored three late points to bring the final score to 76-54.”Any day, any man can step up,” said Schiltz postgame. “Whether it’s Sydney, Jas [Jasmine Kondrakiewicz], or Bailey, each day it can be someone different, and that can make a team hard to stop.”

GAME NOTES» The Phoenix held the Jaguars to only 26.7-percent shooting from the field.» The Phoenix put on a passing clinic, recording an assist on 80 percent of made baskets.» The Green Bay bench made an impact by adding 28 points to its scoring output.» Green Bay had a 45-30 edge on the boards in the win.» Callie Genke had an all-around performance, notching nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

UP NEXTA weekend road trip to Michigan awaits the Phoenix, who will tackle Detroit Mercy on Friday and Oakland on Sunday.

