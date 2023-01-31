Jacob Cayer, institutionalized for 2 murders, is denied conditional release

Jacob Cayer and his victims, Heesun "Sunny" Teague and her daughter, Sabrina
Jacob Cayer and his victims, Heesun "Sunny" Teague and her daughter, Sabrina(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Brown County man who murdered his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 won’t be leaving a mental health institution. A Brown County judge denied his petition for conditional release Monday.

A jury unanimously agreed Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother, Heesun “Sunny” Teague and tried to kill Sabrina’s boyfriend. But the jury also found Cayer couldn’t tell the difference between right and wrong. An expert for the state testified that Cayer was “quite psychotic” when they met for an evaluation and that Cayer is on the “schizophrenia spectrum.”

Judge Tammy Jo Hock sentenced Cayer to life in institutional care, saying “conditional release would pose harm to others.” Judge Hock also heard testimony for Cayer’s petition on Monday.

Online court records indicate Cayer had another mental evaluation last May before seeking a conditional release and attended Monday’s hearing via video conference.

