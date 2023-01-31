Homeless man charged with stabbing another in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old Green Bay man is charged with stabbing and injuring a homeless man during an argument last week.

Joseph Roberts, who’s also homeless, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. The reckless endangerment charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

We reported last week after the stabbing that both men took shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot along Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police say the men got into an argument and Roberts pulled out a knife and stabbed the 40-year-old. Police said the victim’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the case and would like to hear from anyone who has information that could help. Call (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-204863, or remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers, (920) 432-7867 or using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.