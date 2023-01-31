COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a double homicide in Green Bay. Jan. 30, 2023.
Police: Green Bay double-murder suspect arrested in Arkansas hours after 911 call
A intersection has been dubbed "most dangerous" in Brown County.
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
Daniela Itzel Velazquez
Missing endangered person alert issued for Wrightstown teen
Cindy Williams played Shirley opposite to Penny Marshall’s Laverne.
‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
File Image
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Anthony Lowe Jr., a double amputee, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Family demands justice after double amputee dies in officer-involved shooting
Anthony Lowe Jr., a double amputee, was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting...
Family demands justice after double amputee dies in officer-involved shooting
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny