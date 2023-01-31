BITTER COLD & HARSH WIND CHILLS THROUGH TUESDAY

Arctic high pressure moving through the region will keep bitterly cold air and wind chill values going. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect as wind chills will drop to -20 to -35 across Northeast Wisconsin. Exposed skin could become frostbitten in as little as 20-30 minutes. Actual temperatures will range from -10 to -20 away from Lake Michigan with negative single digits Lakeside.

We’ll enjoy more sunshine on Tuesday and slightly warmer highs near 10 degrees. Wind chills will moderate by the afternoon but should remain below zero. We’ll get a little reprieve midweek with highs in the low 20s Wednesday & Thursday. Another brief surge of Arctic air blows in Friday and takes us back down into the single digits. Highs in the 20s to low 30s return for the upcoming weekend and early next week.

Snow chances look quite low for most of the next 7 days. That’s usually the case with Arctic air. A few flakes are possible Thursday and there may be some flakes or light snow around this weekend but it’s too early to be certain.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Moonlit skies. Frigid. Wind chills of -20 to -30. LOW: -10

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold again. Wind chills of -5 to -25. HIGH: 9 LOW: 4

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 21 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. A few flakes... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 22 LOW: -6

FRIDAY: Cold & blustery with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 8 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Flakes possible late. HIGH: 27 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Flakes possible early. HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. Late flakes/mix. HIGH: 33

