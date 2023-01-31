ARCTIC SUNSHINE CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON

We had wind chills down to -35° in the region this morning. Brr! Wind chills won’t be as extreme during the rest of the day but they will remain below zero. Feel like temperatures in the -5° to -15° range are expected tonight.

Actual air temperatures today should top out in the upper single digits to low teens. Well below the average of 26°. Lows tonight will be mainly in the single digits above zero. We’ll have a shot at near 20° temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

Another quick blast of Arctic air is expected Thursday night into Friday. Don’t be surprised if we have more bitter wind chills during that time, but it won’t be any worse than what we’ve already experienced. Temperatures will finally start to moderate into the 20s and 30s going into the weekend and early next week.

Moisture chances remain limited in the near term. There may be a few snowflakes or snow showers on Thursday with a passing front but moisture isn’t great. There are hints at some possible late day snow showers or flakes on Saturday but it’s not a sure bet either. A wintry mix could develop late Monday and into next Tuesday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15 MPH

TODAY: Arctic sunshine. Subzero wind chills. HIGH: Near 10°

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold. Wind chills of -5 to -15. LOW: 3

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Not as cold. A little brisk. HIGH: 20 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few flakes. Turning blustery. HIGH: 22 LOW: -4

FRIDAY: Arctic sunshine. Bitter wind chills. HIGH: 6 LOW: -2

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Flakes late, or at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Breezy. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. At night, rain or a wintry mix. HIGH: 35

