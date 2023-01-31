3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The “other” Face on Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Face on Mars, which turned out to be a trick of the light and poor photography, inspired many theories about life that might have existed on the Red Planet.

Now we have a good idea of what that life may have looked like, because NASA has discovered another face on Mars.

This one is very unlike the one found in 1977, but it’s unmistakable -- unless Mars has its own Poorly Drawn Pets fundraiser. Watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and see for yourself!

Also, congratulations, you survived the asteroid fly-by last week. Brad shows you video of that close call. And grab your own telescopes and binoculars because the Green Comet is getting closer! You’ll want to know when and where to see it.

