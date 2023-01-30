Warming shelters open during bitter cold stretch

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin is experiencing the coldest air of this winter this week, and shelters are open to help keep people warm.

The Wisconsin 211 website keeps a directory of warming shelters in the state. CLICK HERE to find one near you.

On Monday, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay will welcome people to the warming shelter at the Corps Community Center, 1315 Lime Kiln Rd. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A hot lunch is served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

First Alert Weather says Arctic air will keep us cold all week. Subzero wind chills will start the week. CLICK HERE for the full forecast.

“Cover exposed skin and limit your exposure to the cold. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes.”

