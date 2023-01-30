Titletown’s “Free Tubing Day” postponed due to extreme cold

Tubing at Ariens Hill in Titletown
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Free Tubing Day” at Titletown’s Ariens Hill is being pushed back to next Tuesday, February 7.

Titletown announced the delay Monday, blaming the bitter cold temperatures forecast for January 31. First Alert Weather says wind chills could feel like -15 to -30.

Just like the original plan, free tube rides down the hill are offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission closes at 7 p.m.

The free tubing is provided by AriensCo.

Guests must sign a waiver to tube at Titletown. You can do that ahead of time by visiting https://www.titletown.com/waivers. Each adult must complete their own waiver. One adult can add up to 10 minors per waiver.

Tube riders must be at least 42″ tall and must ride their own tube.

CLICK HERE for age, height, and health restrictions for tubing at Ariens Hill.

