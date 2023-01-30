Packers OL Elgton Jenkins headed to second Pro Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers OL Elgton Jenkins has been named as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, replacing Eagles guard Landon Dickerson.

This is Jenkins’ second time getting this honor; the first was in 2020. He is the 11th Packers offensive lineman to be named to multiple Pro Bowl rosters.

In 2022, Jenkins started all 15 games he played in, making 10 starts at left guard and five at right tackle. This is after returning from a torn ACL suffered in 2021.

He is a part of an o-line that ranks seventh best in the NFL in sacks allowed (32) this year.

The fourth-year Packer joins CB Jaire Alexander as the only players representing Green Bay in Las Vegas for the festivities.

The new-look Pro Bowl games, which will consist of skills competitions and non-contact flag football, will take place Sunday, February 5th at 2 p.m. CST.

