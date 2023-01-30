NFL salary cap increases to $224.8 for 2023

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL’s salary cap for 2023 will be a record $224.8 million per club, per multiple reports. That’s up $16.6 million from 2022.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said in his season-ending press conference that the team will have to make contract adjustments. That’s a given no matter what Aaron Rodgers decides to do.

If Rodgers returns to the Packers, that’s nearly $32 million right there; although, he recently said he’d be willing to re-work that contract.

And others may have to also. Aaron Jones with a hit of more than $20 million next season, and David Bakhtiari nearly $29 million. Kenny Clark and Jaire Alexander also have over $20 million each.

