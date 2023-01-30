NFL salary cap increases to $224.8 for 2023

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL’s salary cap for 2023 will be a record $224.8 million per club, per multiple reports. That’s up $16.6 million from 2022.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said in his season-ending press conference that the team will have to make contract adjustments. That’s a given no matter what Aaron Rodgers decides to do.

If Rodgers returns to the Packers, that’s nearly $32 million right there; although, he recently said he’d be willing to re-work that contract.

And others may have to also. Aaron Jones with a hit of more than $20 million next season, and David Bakhtiari nearly $29 million. Kenny Clark and Jaire Alexander also have over $20 million each.

