MISSING PERSON ALERT: Daniela Itzel Velazquez

Daniela Itzel Velazquez
Daniela Itzel Velazquez(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:37 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The missing person is 17 years of age, Hispanic, 5′3″ and weighs approximately 100 lbs.

She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing red and white pajama pants and a gray and black sweatshirt.

Daniela was reported missing from her residence in the Village of Wrightstown. She was last seen on 1/28/23 at 10.30 p.m. at Louise Drive in Wrightstown, WI.

Law Enforcement and family have concerns for her safety. If you know the whereabouts of Daniela please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 391-7450.

