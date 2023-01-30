Major cross country ski competition is first for northeast Wisconsin

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Big meet at the Ariens Nordic Center just outside of Brillion - the competition drew hundreds of participants from across the Great Lakes region. Races were carried out in the C-X-C Junior and Youth Cup Division.

The event was moved from Traverse City, Michigan, to Brillion - because of much better snow.

Sean Becker, General Manager at the Ariens Nordic Center explains: “I think about eleven days ago, one of the local team coaches here said we need to try to get this event off the ground. They had a five percent chance of having it because of snow.”

A few local ski teams, like Ashwaubenon Nordic and Bay Nordic, told is the change of venue was exciting for them: That way, they were able to compete on a very familiar course and they had the home turf advantage.

