Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive.

It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”

The “safety and access control measures” will be implemented along Packerland south of Mason Street. The department says it’s to deal with crashes at the south frontage road.

The south frontage road and driveways at Hardee’s and the Shell Station driveway will become right-in and right-out only.

Temporary concrete barrier walls will be installed the week of Feb. 6, depending on the weather. Permanent construction will start in the summer.

Since Jan. 1, there have been two injury crashes at the intersection.

“Both of these recent crashes resulted in injuries. This intersection continues to be the most dangerous intersection in the County. The left-turn and crossing maneuvers are the cause of the majority of injury crashes at this location,” reads a letter from the Highway Department.

The Highway Department will start work in April on new access points at NWTC between the frontage roads and Mason Street.

