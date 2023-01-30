Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin.

Martin, who dated Fuhrman on-and-off in 2019 testified that the day before the incident, she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message.

Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up. As part of the investigation, police recovered conversations from their cellphones, including some deleted messages.

The Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Paider, wanted to focus on a conversation that Martin claims happened on Snapchat. Martin told investigators that Fuhrman had made comments about hurting Officer Michael Wissink before the December 3rd incident at Oshkosh West High School.

“At some point in time, prior to December 2019, had the defendant ever threatened Officer Wissink?” asked Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Paider.

“Yes,” replied Marissa Martin.

“What did he do?” asked Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Paider.

“He texted me on snapchat threatening to stab Officer Wissink with a pencil,” explained Martin.

“What did he want to do after he stabbed him?” asked Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Paider.

“Grab his gun,” Martin replied.

“Did he say why?” asked Prosecuting Attorney Tracy Paider.

“No,” answered Martin.

Investigators never recovered this conversation from Fuhrman’s or Martin’s cellphones. There was a conversation that investigators did recover. Attorney Paider asked Martin to read it for the court.

“It says I need you tomorrow, Marissa more than anything, I can’t sleep and I got lots on my mind, like please,” Martin read from a transcript from a message sent from Fuhrman’s phone to Martin at 2:02 a.m. on December 3rd, 2019.

Defense Attorneys wanted to talk about the type of relationship Fuhrman and Martin had. Martin telling the court it was ‘toxic’ and that she didn’t want to be with Fuhrman anymore.

The Defense then showed messages sent between Fuhrman and Martin on November 19th, 2019, where it shows Martin talking about saying ‘goodbye.’ She was asked in court about what she meant and she explained she had thoughts of committing suicide.

Martin initially stated she didn’t remember those messages but admits she sent them just 15 days before the incident on December 3rd, 2019.

Court was dismissed early on Monday because one of the state’s witnesses was unavailable. The state will resume its line of questioning Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.